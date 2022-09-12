StockNews.com Upgrades Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) to “Buy”

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. The company has a market cap of $569.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.22. Insteel Industries has a 12 month low of $26.94 and a 12 month high of $47.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $757,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

