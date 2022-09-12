Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €14.60 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €14.60 ($14.90) price target on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SZU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.22) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Monday, May 30th. set a €12.00 ($12.24) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a €14.50 ($14.80) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($15.31) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

SZU stock opened at €13.30 ($13.57) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Südzucker has a 52-week low of €9.75 ($9.95) and a 52-week high of €15.72 ($16.04). The company has a 50-day moving average of €13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

