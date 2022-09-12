Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) is Ford Foundation’s 6th Largest Position

Ford Foundation lessened its position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,820 shares during the period. Sumo Logic comprises 2.8% of Ford Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ford Foundation owned 0.15% of Sumo Logic worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,234,000 after buying an additional 397,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,312,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,670,000 after purchasing an additional 86,882 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 10.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,433,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,296,000 after purchasing an additional 492,080 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 11.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,193,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,320,000 after purchasing an additional 319,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,104,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,177,000 after purchasing an additional 705,212 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUMO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,835. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.28. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $19.49.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $34,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $34,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 5,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $40,555.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 220,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,390 shares of company stock worth $1,017,534 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

