Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:SUN traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.44. 201,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,620. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $46.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 61.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Kim purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $177,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 38,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 31.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,066 shares in the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

