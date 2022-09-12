SuperRare Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.86 Million (RARE)

SuperRare (RARE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One SuperRare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000918 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SuperRare has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. SuperRare has a total market capitalization of $20.86 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SuperRare Profile

SuperRare launched on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. SuperRare’s official website is superrare.com.

Buying and Selling SuperRare

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperRare is a platform to buy and sell NFTs, a network owned & governed by artists, collectors and curators.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

