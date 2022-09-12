SVB Leerink Raises Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $31.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PHR. Guggenheim cut their target price on Phreesia from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Phreesia from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.92.

Phreesia Price Performance

PHR opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.75. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $76.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $66,661.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at $551,464.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $66,661.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,464.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,055 shares of company stock worth $228,467 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Phreesia by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 362,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 41,235 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

