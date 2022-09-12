Swarm Fund (SWM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $612,806.41

Swarm Fund (SWM) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Swarm Fund has a total market cap of $612,806.41 and $1,323.00 worth of Swarm Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm Fund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Swarm Fund has traded up 60% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00747205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014455 BTC.

Swarm Fund Coin Profile

Swarm Fund’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. Swarm Fund’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm Fund’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm Fund’s official website is www.swarm.fund. The Reddit community for Swarm Fund is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm Fund’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swarm Fund Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation.SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

