Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Up to $11.47

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.47, but opened at $12.30. Symbotic shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 941 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 34,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $454,210.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,525.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,334 shares of company stock worth $1,352,282.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the second quarter worth about $219,400,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,067,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.