Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Up to $11.47

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.47, but opened at $12.30. Symbotic shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 941 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.
Symbotic Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56.
Insider Transactions at Symbotic
In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 34,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $454,210.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,525.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,334 shares of company stock worth $1,352,282.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the second quarter worth about $219,400,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,067,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000.
Symbotic Company Profile
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Symbotic (SYM)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.