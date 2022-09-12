Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €116.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been given a €116.00 ($118.37) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s current price.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €116.00 ($118.37) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($132.65) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($127.55) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Trading Up 1.3 %

FRA:SY1 traded up €1.35 ($1.38) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €105.05 ($107.19). The company had a trading volume of 240,664 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €108.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €106.30. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($74.98).

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.