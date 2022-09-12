Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Acquired by Forest Hill Capital LLC

Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 702.5% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 109,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 95,559 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 225,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.21.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $3,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,169,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,059,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

TRHC traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $4.69. 2,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,554. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $31.63.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.53 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 130.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

