Telsey Advisory Group Trims Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Target Price to $7.00

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen lowered Torrid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered Torrid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.67.

Torrid Price Performance

Shares of CURV opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -0.35. Torrid has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $340.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 34.86% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Torrid in the second quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Torrid by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Torrid by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

