TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TIXT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.78.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE TIXT opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.57. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.40 million. Research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.