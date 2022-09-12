Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Temple & Webster Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Temple & Webster Group alerts:

Temple & Webster Group Price Performance

TPLWF opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. Temple & Webster Group has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

About Temple & Webster Group

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform that offers approximately 200,000 products. Its online platform offers outdoor, office, and home décor furniture; and rugs, lighting, wall art bed and bath, kitchen baby and kids, renovation, and lifestyle products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Temple & Webster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple & Webster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.