TenX 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $98,085.00 (PAY)

TenX (PAY) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One TenX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TenX has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and $98,085.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TenX Coin Profile

TenX launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

Buying and Selling TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars.

