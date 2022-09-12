Tervita (TSE:TEV) Trading Down 2.2%

Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.63 and last traded at C$5.81. 15,893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 79,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.94.
Tervita Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.44. The firm has a market cap of C$672.00 million and a P/E ratio of -645.56.
Tervita Company Profile
Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.
Read More
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.