Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Position Increased by Forest Hill Capital LLC

Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,148 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 94,648 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares accounts for approximately 3.5% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $13,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,279 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,003,000 after buying an additional 425,431 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $19,151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,262,000 after acquiring an additional 288,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 275,631 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,567. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.93. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.82 per share, for a total transaction of $113,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $522,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.82 per share, with a total value of $113,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,541,434.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 57,805 shares of company stock worth $3,230,924. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.