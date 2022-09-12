The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €30.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.80) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.80) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €34.18 ($34.88) on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €31.82 ($32.47) and a 52 week high of €48.55 ($49.54). The company’s 50 day moving average is €34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 19.20.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.