The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 12,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $1,929,285.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,053.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,497,000 after buying an additional 972,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after buying an additional 983,197 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $139.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.16. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

