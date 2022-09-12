The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,153 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $117.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $185.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

