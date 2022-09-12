Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives $662.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $662.07.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.5 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO stock opened at $569.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $567.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.48. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $223.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

