Topaz Energy Corp. (TPZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on September 30th

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

TPZ stock traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$20.67. 84,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,443. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$15.52 and a twelve month high of C$24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$117.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$106.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Topaz Energy

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPZ. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$30.75 price objective on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$31.25 to C$31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.42.

(Get Rating)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.