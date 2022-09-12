Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TRMLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1713 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Shares of TRMLF opened at $59.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average is $52.66. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $63.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$91.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities raised Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.10.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

