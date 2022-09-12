TribeOne (HAKA) Trading Up 57.4% This Week

TribeOne (HAKA) traded up 35.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. TribeOne has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $863,430.00 worth of TribeOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TribeOne coin can currently be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TribeOne has traded 57.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004531 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.13 or 0.00752590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014441 BTC.

TribeOne Profile

TribeOne’s total supply is 125,408,364 coins and its circulating supply is 69,716,520 coins. TribeOne’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TribeOne

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeOne is an AI-powered decentralized financial platform backed with RAROC. TribeOne offers insurance products along with models that lower borrowing costs through yield farming and custom-made loans for SMEs. Its NFT products connect the DeFi ecosystem to the NFT market where the users can get loans against their NFT or purchase a certain NFT. TribeOne's products include Lending, Investing and NFT Loans. TribeOne is a self-governing corporation where the community decides the pricing, risks, and rewards within the global blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TribeOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TribeOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TribeOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

