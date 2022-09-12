TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Director Teresa Finley Acquires 6,014 Shares

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) Director Teresa Finley bought 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $160,333.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,760.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:TRS traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $27.61. 47,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.71. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $38.72.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.92 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 362,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33,476 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

