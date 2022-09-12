TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 86.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.7%.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TPVG traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,607. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 43.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPVG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.