Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCNNF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$40.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$65.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $65.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Up 0.4 %

Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. Trulieve Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edible, vaporizer cartridge, concentrate, topical, capsule, tincture, dissolvable powder, and nasal spray products under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

