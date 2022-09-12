TrustFi Network (TFI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $200,960.75

TrustFi Network (TFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One TrustFi Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustFi Network has a total market capitalization of $200,960.75 and approximately $13,068.00 worth of TrustFi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrustFi Network has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002284 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00750725 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014420 BTC.
About TrustFi Network
TrustFi Network’s official Twitter account is @trustfiorg.
