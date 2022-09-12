Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Acquired by Fairmount Funds Management LLC

Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639,641 shares during the quarter. Tyra Biosciences comprises approximately 3.3% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fairmount Funds Management LLC owned approximately 3.08% of Tyra Biosciences worth $13,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,670 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ TYRA traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,542. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $31.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyra Biosciences Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

