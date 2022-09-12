UniFarm Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week (UFARM)

UniFarm (UFARM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. UniFarm has a total market capitalization of $95,854.41 and $44,338.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UniFarm has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UniFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.22 or 0.00744741 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019046 BTC.
UniFarm Profile
UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
