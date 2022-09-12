UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Increased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,619,323 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.7% of First Manhattan Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.17% of UnitedHealth Group worth $825,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,853 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 53,053 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,447,227 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $726,711,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $7.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $531.46. The stock had a trading volume of 70,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,340. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $497.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $528.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.