UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,641,438 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 96,083 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.1% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of UnitedHealth Group worth $837,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 424 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.79 on Monday, hitting $527.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,340. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $528.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $493.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.65.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

