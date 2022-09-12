USDX [Lighthouse] Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $76,249.70 and $71.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,395.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.93 or 0.00575695 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00245585 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00048839 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002007 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000859 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004221 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000075 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Profile
USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.
