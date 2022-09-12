USDX [Lighthouse] Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $76,249.70 and $71.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,395.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.93 or 0.00575695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00245585 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00048839 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000859 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000075 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

