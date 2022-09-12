Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Shares Down 5.5%

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.73. 470,916 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 835% from the average session volume of 50,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Trading Down 5.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $947.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1.84, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 25.85%. Analysts anticipate that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

