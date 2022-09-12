Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 15,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 560,266 shares.The stock last traded at $16.47 and had previously closed at $16.19.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Utz Brands to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 137.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.39 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.85%. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $307,915.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,277,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,379,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utz Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 209.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 83.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Utz Brands in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 141.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.