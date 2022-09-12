V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Director Buys $33,710.00 in Stock

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) Director Stephen L. Waechter bought 1,000 shares of V2X stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $33,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

V2X Stock Performance

Shares of VVX stock opened at $36.22 on Monday. V2X, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VVX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded V2X from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James began coverage on V2X in a research note on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

