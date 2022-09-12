Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Position Boosted by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 231.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $958,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $55,151,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4,328.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 146,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,131,000 after purchasing an additional 143,197 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 369.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 124,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 284,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,192,000 after buying an additional 121,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price objective on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.71.

Shares of MTN stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.10. 1,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,340. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.67 and its 200-day moving average is $241.20.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.17 by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

