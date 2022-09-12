Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $65.90

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.90 and last traded at $65.92, with a volume of 40686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.50.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.97.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (VGLT)
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.