Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $65.90

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.90 and last traded at $65.92, with a volume of 40686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.50.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.97.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 816.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $514,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,034,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,586,000 after purchasing an additional 84,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,358,000.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

