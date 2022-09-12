Ventyx Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 4,776 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 36,638% compared to the average daily volume of 13 put options.

VTYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.44.

VTYX traded up $13.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.96. 306,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,942. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.47. Ventyx Biosciences has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $36.56.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

