VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON Price Performance

VEON stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. VEON has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON

VEON Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 45,075 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,205,000. Clayton Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 106,431,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,672,000 after purchasing an additional 28,084,442 shares during the period. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 3,401,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.