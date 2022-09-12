VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
VEON stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. VEON has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter.
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
