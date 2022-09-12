VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Position Boosted by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 105.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,039 shares during the period. VICI Properties accounts for 3.0% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $9,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 4.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% during the first quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 51.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.00. 45,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,531,890. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average is $30.52. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 142.58%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VICI. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also

