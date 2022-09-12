Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

NYSE CBH traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,595. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $11.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

