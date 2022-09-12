Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE NCZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,627. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 550,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 377,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 71,768 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 93,662 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 182,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

