Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.77 and last traded at $21.76. Approximately 112,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 166,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $478,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 106,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter.

