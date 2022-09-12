Vital Energy (CVE:VUX) Shares Down 2.6%

Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 1,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 77,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of C$30.43 million and a PE ratio of 2.47.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company primarily holds a 50% working interest in the Gull Lake project that includes 9 wells producing crude oil from the Roseray, Cantuar, and Upper Shaunavon formations located in Saskatchewan.

