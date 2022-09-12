W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Centerstone Investors LLC

Centerstone Investors LLC reduced its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger makes up approximately 3.3% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,353,000 after buying an additional 140,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,558,000 after purchasing an additional 76,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,380,000 after purchasing an additional 58,449 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,942,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $518.57.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $571.04. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $529.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.47. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $588.62.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

