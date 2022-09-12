Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $41.00 price target on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Washington Federal Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43. Washington Federal has a twelve month low of $29.46 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Institutional Trading of Washington Federal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter worth $35,822,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 490.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 424,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,796,000 after purchasing an additional 381,753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1,104.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 349,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,281,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

