Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 19000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Stock Down 40.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.46 million and a P/E ratio of -5.56.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.