WebDollar (WEBD) Market Cap Tops $1.91 Million

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One WebDollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WebDollar has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. WebDollar has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $4,343.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Dash Green (DASHG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lung Protocol (L2P) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WebDollar Profile
WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,656,674,371 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
