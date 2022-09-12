Wells Fargo & Company Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $120.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.93.

PayPal Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $96.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $289.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.07.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. abrdn plc increased its stake in PayPal by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,384,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $261,151,000 after acquiring an additional 121,024 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in PayPal by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,119,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $776,922,000 after acquiring an additional 493,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

