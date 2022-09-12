Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Shares Up 7.8%

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 16,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFSTF shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.

Western Forest Products Cuts Dividend

About Western Forest Products

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0097 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

